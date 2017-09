The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. (Photo: Houston TranStar)

HOUSTON -- A deadly crash shut down the Eastex Freeway southbound early Thursday.

The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m.

According to Houston TranStar, four vehicles were involved, including a big rig.

As of 4:35 a.m. all southbound lanes remained blocked at Greens Road.

