HPD: Man fatally hit on Southwest Fwy while working on stalled car

HOUSTON - A man was hit and killed by a passing car while working on a stalled vehicle on the Southwest Freeway Saturday afternoon, police say.

According to the Houston Police Department, the accident happened around 11:55 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at Elgin.

Police say the victim was working on his vehicle on the outside lane when he was struck by another driver. He was transported to Memorial Hermann where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver stayed on the scene to speak with authorities.

