Fatal accident on Southwest Freeway SB shuts down all lanes at Bellaire Blvd.

A fatal accident has shut down all the southbound mainlanes of the Southwest Freeway at Bellaire Boulevard early Saturday morning
According to the Houston Police Department, a male pedestrian was fatally hit by a pick-up truck after the driver failed to stop.
U.S. 59 Southwest (southbound) @ Bellaire/Fondren exit ramp, fatality accident has all lanes closed. #HOUTraffic— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 9, 2017
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
