KHOU
Close

Fatal accident on Southwest Freeway SB shuts down all lanes at Bellaire Blvd.

KHOU.com , KHOU 7:47 AM. CDT September 09, 2017

A fatal accident has shut down all the southbound mainlanes of the Southwest Freeway at Bellaire Boulevard early Saturday morning 

According to the Houston Police Department, a male pedestrian was fatally hit by a pick-up truck after the driver failed to stop. 

 

 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories