Expect traffic and road closures during Chevron Houston Marathon

The Houston Marathon is scheduled for Sunday, January 17. (Photo: HOUSTON MARATHON)

HOUSTON - Houstonians can expect traffic and road closures this weekend as the city welcomes the Chevron Houston Marathon.

The City of Houston will welcome the annual marathon, Aramco Houston Half Marathon, and ABB 5K on January 14-15. In addition to the races, multiple events will be happening in and around the downtown area that will add to the excitement.

Thursday, January 12th through Sunday, January 15th

Expect areas around the George R. Brown Convention Center and Discovery Green Park to close for the installation of the Finish Line and related fencing. Closures include Lamar Street in front of the Hilton Americas and Avenida de las Americas south of Discovery Green Parking Garage.

Friday, January 13th through Sunday, January 15th

Expect additional areas around the Start Line to be intermittently or permanently closed until Sunday afternoon.

Saturday, January 14th

The ABB 5K will take place beginning at 8:00 a.m. and will result in street closures between downtown and Midtown from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, January 15th

From 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., expect streets along the Marathon and Half Marathon course to be closed and reopened as the race progresses.

2017 Marathon Half Road Closure Reopening Map by KHOU on Scribd

Need help getting around on race day?

Click on the link for your neighborhood to get detailed information on specific closures and driving directions.

(© 2017 KHOU)