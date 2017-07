Officials say a failed embankment is causing the closure of one southbound lane on the Southwest Freeway at Williams Way. (Photo: Custom)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Expect traffic delays southbound on Highway 59 in Fort Bend County until early afternoon Tuesday.

Officials say a failed embankment is causing the closure of one southbound lane on the Southwest Freeway at Williams Way.

The closure is expected to last until noon Tuesday.

© 2017 KHOU-TV