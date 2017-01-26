How to survive a winter storm in your car

Unless you’re one of the stars of “Ice Road Truckers,” not too many of us enjoy driving in the winter. Here are some things that’ll help you keep on trucking this winter.

First, remember that tires can lose 1 to 2 psi for every 10 degrees of temperature change, so it’s not uncommon to come out on a cold morning and see the tire pressure warning light on. If this happens, make sure you have a tire pressure gauge. An air compressor can be nice, too, if you get stranded in a place where you can’t get air.

Beyond that, pack a shovel in case you get stuck in the snow. If that still won’t get you free, here’s where the winter emergency kit comes in.

You’ll want, at least:

- Flashlight, with extra batteries

- Heavy wool blanket, though space blankets will do in a pinch

- Set of tools – at least a multitool and a pair of vise grips.

- Snacks and water; make sure you change these periodically

- Jumper cables

- First-aid kit

- Smartphone charger

Finally, if you’re stuck for a long time and running the car to stay warm, remember to get out every so often and make sure nothing - like snow - is blocking your car’s tailpipe. Carbon monoxide can work its way into the cabin and that can be lethal.



