Driver thrown from violent, deadly crash in NW Houston

The crash happened on T.C. Jester north of Victory Drive at about 8:30 p.m. Friday. It appeared the driver was heading northbound in a Dodge Charger when he hit a hump in the road. The car went airborne and then slammed into a tree in the median. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a crash that reportedly led to the death of a driver on the northwest side.

The crash happened on T.C. Jester north of Victory Drive at about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

It appeared the driver was heading northbound in a Dodge Charger when he hit a hump in the road. The car went airborne and then slammed into a tree in the median.

The driver was ejected and reportedly died at the scene.

There were no other injuries or vehicles involved in the incident.

Photos: Driver killed in deadly crash in NW Houston

© 2017 KHOU-TV