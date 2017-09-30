Driver thrown from violent, deadly crash in NW Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a crash that reportedly led to the death of a driver on the northwest side.
The crash happened on T.C. Jester north of Victory Drive at about 8:30 p.m. Friday.
It appeared the driver was heading northbound in a Dodge Charger when he hit a hump in the road. The car went airborne and then slammed into a tree in the median.
The driver was ejected and reportedly died at the scene.
There were no other injuries or vehicles involved in the incident.
