Driver seriously hurt after crashing into pillar under Southwest Freeway

A driver was seriously hurt overnight in this crash (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston Police say a driver was seriously hurt after he crashed into a concrete pillar under the Southwest Freeway.

The crash happened shortly after midnight Wednesday near Beltway 8.

An officer in a personal vehicle called dispatchers to report the driver was swerving shortly before the crash, according to HPD.

The driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition and was still alive at last check. There were no other injuries.

Photos: Driver crashes into pillar under Southwest Freeway

© 2017 KHOU-TV