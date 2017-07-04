Driver killed, passenger injured after car strikes tree in front of home

A man was killed and his passenger was hospitalized after the driver was ejected during a rollover accident in front of a west Houston home Sunday night.

HOUSTON – A man was killed and his passenger was hospitalized after their car slammed into a tree in front of a west Houston home Sunday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were dispatched at 8 p.m. to a call of an accident in the 9600 block of Richmond Avenue near S. Gessner in the Westchase District.

When HPD arrived at the scene, they said they found that a car had flipped several times and struck a tree in the front yard of a home.

Investigators said that it appears that the vehicle was heading east on Richmond at a high rate of speed when the accident happened. The male driver was ejected from the car.

Both male occupants were transported to the hospital where the driver later died.

The male passenger is in stable condition, police said.

