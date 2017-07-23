Driver dies in fiery crash in northeast Harris County

Deputies responded to a deadly crash in northeast Harris County late Sunday. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies responded to a deadly crash in northeast Harris County late Sunday.

It was about 9:30 p.m. when deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to Homestead near Winfield. It appeared the driver of a car slammed into the northbound guardrail, and the vehicle burst into flames.

The driver died at the scene.

The resulting investigation and cleanup shut down the roadway for several hours.

