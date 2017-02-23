Driver detained after wrong-way crash on 288

Around 1:30 a.m. Houston Police say they received a report of a wrong-way driver going southbound in the northbound lanes of the freeway. A short time later a crash was reported just inside the loop. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – A driver was detained for questioning after a wrong-way crash on Highway 288 early Thursday.

Around 1:30 a.m. Houston Police say they received a report of a wrong-way driver going southbound in the northbound lanes of the freeway. A short time later a crash was reported just inside the loop.

The victims who were hit told police that they tried to swerve to avoid the offending driver, but the other driver also swerved in the same direction and they collided.

Somehow there were no injuries in either vehicle.

The driver who was going the wrong way was detained for questioning. Police could be seen performing a field sobriety test on him, but police have not said if any charges were filed.

