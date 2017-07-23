Driver airlifted after crashing into wooded area in Fort Bend County

Sheriff’s deputies in the Fresno area say a driver was airlifted to the hospital after he crashed into a wooded area late Sunday. (Photo: OnSceneTV for KHOU 11)

FRESNO, Texas – Sheriff’s deputies in Fresno say a driver was airlifted to the hospital after he crashed into a wooded area late Sunday.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Post Oak near Sycamore.

Witnesses say the driver was speeding, with one tire shredded and on the rim, when for some reason he went through a stop sign and crashed into multiple trees. Good Samaritans rushed in with machetes to help get to the man, and he was airlifted to the hospital.

It’s unknown why the man was speeding.

