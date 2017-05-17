DPS trooper involved in head-on crash in Willis

(Photo: Air 11)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- A DPS trooper was involved in a head-on crash with two other vehicles early Wednesday.

Views from Air 11 showed the trooper's SUV collided with two other older pickup trucks in the 11000 block of Calvary Road in the Willis area of Montgomery County.

The extent of the injuries involved, if any, is not yet known.

As of 7 a.m. the roadway remained blocked in both directions.

