Dense Fog Advisory in effect this morning

HOUSTON -- A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all of the Houston area until later Tuesday morning. Visibility is less than a 1/2 mile in many areas. Drive safely - give yourself plenty of space between vehicles and don't use your high beams.

While several crashes have been reported, the good news is an earlier wreck on the Eastex Freeway inbound has been cleared out of the way. An 18-wheeler crashed (not believed to be weather releated), causing a hazmat spill. The crash cleared out of the way around 5:20 a.m.

