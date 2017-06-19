KHOU
Crews clear N. Loop after hazmat spill from overturned 18-wheeler

Hazmat crews worked for about four hours to clear a scene on the North Loop after an overturned 18-wheeler spilled an alcohol-based substance during an accident Monday night.

HOUSTON – Hazmat crews worked for about four hours to clear a scene on the North Loop after an overturned 18-wheeler spilled an alcohol-based substance during an accident Monday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened at about 10 p.m. on the westbound lanes near TC Jester.

HFD was called to the scene to clear the spill. No information on the condition of the driver of the truck was released.

