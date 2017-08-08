Crash caught on Facebook Live during Houston flooding

KHOU 11 Reporter Brandi Smith was streaming live from southwest Houston in the midst of the flooding early Tuesday. (Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON -- KHOU 11 Reporter Brandi Smith was streaming live from southwest Houston in the midst of the flooding early Tuesday.

While most drivers worried about stalling out in the flooding, two drivers now also have to deal with busted bumpers.

Smith was streaming live to Facebook when a small pickup struck the back of a car. The crash did not appear to be serious enough to cause any injuries.

The incident occurred before sunrise on W. Bellfort near the Southwest Freeway, a spot that regularly floods when heavy rain hits.

© 2017 KHOU-TV