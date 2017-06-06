Construction underway for Brazoria County Expressway

(Photo: KHOU)

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas- Construction has officially started for the Brazoria County Expressway in hopes of speeding up the commute along the South Freeway.

The new four-lane toll road will be built in the median of Highway 288, starting from County Road 58 in Manvel to the Harris/Brazoria county line.

A formal groundbreaking to celebrate the expressway was held Tuesday morning.

Officials said it will take two years to build, costing just over $97 million. It is being funded by the tolls.





