KHOU
Close

Construction underway for Brazoria County Expressway

Construction has officially started for the Brazoria County Expressway in hopes of speeding up the commute along the South Freeway.

KHOU.com , KHOU 5:03 PM. CDT June 06, 2017

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas- Construction has officially started for the Brazoria County Expressway in hopes of speeding up the commute along the South Freeway.

The new four-lane toll road will be built in the median of Highway 288, starting from County Road 58 in Manvel to the Harris/Brazoria county line.

A formal groundbreaking to celebrate the expressway was held Tuesday morning.

Officials said it will take two years to build, costing just over $97 million. It is being funded by the tolls.

For more information, visit here.
 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories