Concrete truck catches fire, shuts down 610 E. Loop

HOUSTON -- All southbound lanes of the 610 East Loop were shut down early Tuesday after a concrete truck caught fire.
The fire led to a hazmat spill near the ship channel.
The fire broke out around 2 a.m. and as of 4:30 a.m. the freeway remained shut down. For now traffic is light in the area so a detour is not needed.
Traffic will be routed around the incident.
