Concrete truck catches fire, shuts down 610 E. Loop

All southbound lanes of the 610 East Loop were shut down early Tuesday after a concrete truck caught fire. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON -- All southbound lanes of the 610 East Loop were shut down early Tuesday after a concrete truck caught fire.

The fire led to a hazmat spill near the ship channel.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. and as of 4:30 a.m. the freeway remained shut down. For now traffic is light in the area so a detour is not needed.

Map: View Houston traffic conditions

Traffic will be routed around the incident.

Watch KHOU 11 News This Morning for live updates from Darby Douglas.

© 2017 KHOU-TV