Concrete truck catches fire, shuts down 610 E. Loop

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 4:37 AM. CDT August 15, 2017

HOUSTON -- All southbound lanes of the 610 East Loop were shut down early Tuesday after a concrete truck caught fire.

The fire led to a hazmat spill near the ship channel.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. and as of 4:30 a.m. the freeway remained shut down. For now traffic is light in the area so a detour is not needed.

Traffic will be routed around the incident.

