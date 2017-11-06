Broken water main drenches cars, slows traffic on Katy Freeway

Water main break (Photo: Air 11)

HOUSTON – Crews are working to shut off water to a broken pipe that sent water flying into the Katy Freeway Monday morning.

The break was reported before 11 a.m. on the eastbound/inbound side of the freeway near Eldridge.

Views from Air 11 and Houston TranStar showed traffic at a near stop on the frontage road with traffic slow in the mainlanes too.

According to City of Houston Public Works, a contactor was doing some drilled when they struck a Houston water 8 inch main. Crews are on site assessing the damage but there is not estimate yet on repair time.

An emergency valve team is shutting down valves in the area to reduce flooding.

As off 11:20 a.m. the freeway was still slow near the scene and drivers passed through the surprise waterfall.

