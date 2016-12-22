Big rigs collide on East Freeway exit ramp

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston firefighters quickly put out a fire that broke out after two big rigs collided on an East Freeway exit ramp.

It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at the ramp to the Eastex Freeway on Houston’s east side.

Police said neither driver was hurt, but their fuel tanks ruptured and caused fuel to spill, which then caught on fire.

The ramp was blocked for several hours but reopened in time for the morning commute.