Big rig crash spills cotton on 59 ramp to West Loop

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – The 59/Southwest Freeway ramp to the West Loop is open again after an overnight crash spilled cotton on the freeway.

The crash happened at about 11 p.m. Thursday on the inbound ramp of 59 to the West Loop southbound. A big rig crashed on the ramp, dumping cotton on the ramp and on lanes below.

It took several hours to clean up the mess, but no injuries were reported.

