Big pothole snarls morning commute on I-45 North

HOUSTON - Road repair crews were dispatched to a big pothole that damaged some vehicles and caused delays on I-45 North early Wednesday.

Air 11 was over the northbound lanes of the freeway near the Hardy where the pothole was blocked off by cones at about 6 a.m.

Witnesses say about 10 cars were stopped nearby with flat tires.

Crews are now assessing the damage to the roadway so repairs can get underway. The pothole appears to be about six feet long by three feet wide.

As of 6:45 a.m. there were delays in both directions. Southbound lanes were slow due to rubbernecking while northbound lanes were blocked because of the pothole - only a couple of lanes were getting by.

