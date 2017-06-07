Armored car flips, crashes into pole in N. Houston

An armored car was heavily damaged when the vehicle flipped and slid into a pole in north Houston early Wednesday. (Photo: Air 11)

HOUSTON – An armored car was heavily damaged when the vehicle flipped and slid into a pole in north Houston early Wednesday.

The crash happened on Airtex at I-45 North around 8:11 a.m. The Dunbar Armored vehicle’s roof and cab were partially crushed by the pole.

There was no early word on injuries involved, however the sheriff’s office tells KHOU 11 News there were no fatalities at the scene.

