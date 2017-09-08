7 simple ways to stay sane in traffic

(Thinkstock photo) (Photo: Carlos_bcn)

HOUSTON - What the heck is up with all the traffic in the Houston area? Nightmare traffic jams, longer commutes and broken stoplights are testing our patience in a city already full of frayed nerves.

Here are a few simple tips to help you stay sane:

Roll down your windows, open your sunroof and soak in the sunshine. When was the last time we had cool, dry, sunny weather in early September? Jam in the jam: Turn on your favorite radio station, pump up the volume and sing out loud. Take a deep breath. Exhale. Rinse and repeat. Count your top seven blessings. If you have a really long commute, consider audio books to pass the time. You could even learn a new language! We've all been through hell and high water, so be nice to other drivers. They may have it worse than you. And if someone lets you merge, don't forget the courtesy wave. Still stressed? Roll the windows back up and scream at the top of your lungs. Don't be surprised if the drivers around you join in.

The traffic section on the KHOU app, Google maps and traffic apps like Waze are also helpful.

via GIPHY

© 2017 KHOU-TV