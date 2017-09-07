5 simple ways to stay sane in traffic

(Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

HOUSTON - What the heck is up with all the traffic in the Houston area? Nightmare traffic jams, longer commutes and broken stoplights are testing our patience in a city already full of frayed nerves.

Here are a couple of simple tips to help you stay sane:

Roll down your windows, open your sunroof and soak in the sunshine. When was the last time we had cool, dry, sunny weather in early September? Turn on your favorite radio station, pump up the volume and sing out loud. If you have a really long commute, consider audio books to pass the time. We've all been through hell and high water, so be nice to other drivers. Still stressed? Roll the windows back up and scream at the top of your lungs. Don't be surprised if the drivers around you join in.

The traffic section on the KHOU app, Google maps and traffic apps like Waze are also helpful.

