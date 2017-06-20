Four people were killed in a fiery, two-vehicle accident on Highway 290 in Waller County overnight.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas – Four people were killed in a fiery, two-vehicle accident on Highway 290 in Waller County overnight.

According to State Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, it happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday on the westbound lanes of Highway 290 near FM 359.

Investigators have not released many details, but the four victims were found in one vehicle that had burst into flames.

Firefighters discovered the victims after the fire was put out.

The status of the driver on the second vehicle was not released.

All lanes are blocked as of 5 a.m.

Photos: 4 killed in fiery crash on Highway 290 in Waller County

© 2017 KHOU-TV