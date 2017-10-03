23-year-old woman killed in Southwest Freeway crash

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department confirms a 23-year-old woman was killed in the 11000 block of the Southwest Freeway early Tuesday.

The crash happened at about 5:25 a.m. on the northbound frontage road.

Police say the woman was a passenger in a red Nissan Armada. The man behind the wheel “failed to maintain a single lane and struck the crash barrels separating the entrance ramp from the service road.”

The SUV and landed on the driver’s side. The female passenger died at the scene.

The driver was transported to Ben Taub General Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing.

