2 young men killed in crash into tree in SW Houston

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a reported double fatal crash on Bissonnet in far southwest Houston.

The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 13900 block of Bissonnet near Eldridge Parkway South.

Investigators believe the driver, possibly in his teens, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he left the road and hit a tree. The passenger, also possibly a young male teen, died at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital by Life Flight and also reportedly died.

The crash remains under investigation.

The roadway was closed until about 5 a.m.

