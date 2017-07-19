2 killed in head-on crash near Baytown

At least two people were killed and two people were airlifted after a head-on crash northeast of Baytown early Wednesday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms. | July 19, 2017 (Photo: Air 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are on the scene of a double fatal vehicle crash in the Baytown area.

The incident happened at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 5400 block of Sjolander Road, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

Two victims were airlifted from the scene, and two fatalities were later confirmed.

Views from Air 11 show a sedan and a pickup truck collided head-on.

As of 7:45 a.m. the investigation was still underway with the roadway blocked in both directions.

