2 killed in head-on crash near Baytown

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities are on the scene of a double fatal vehicle crash in the Baytown area.
The incident happened at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 5400 block of Sjolander Road, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirms.
Two victims were airlifted from the scene, and two fatalities were later confirmed.
Photos: Deadly head-on crash near Baytown
Views from Air 11 show a sedan and a pickup truck collided head-on.
As of 7:45 a.m. the investigation was still underway with the roadway blocked in both directions.
