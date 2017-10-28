2 killed in fiery BMW crash in southwest Houston

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Ashcroft at Bissonnet. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston police say two people were killed in a fiery BMW crash early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Ashcroft at Bissonnet.

Police say it appears the driver of the car went through the intersection without turning or breaking, slamming head-on into a tree. The car then caught on fire.

The male driver and female passenger died at the scene.

Investigators say it’s unknown if they’ll be able to determine why the driver failed to stop or turn at the intersection.

© 2017 KHOU-TV