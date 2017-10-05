1 killed when SUV crashes into back of big rig along I-45

The incident happened before 5 a.m in the southbound frontage road lanes near Clear Lake City Blvd (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – A person has died after an SUV crashed into the back of a big rig 18-wheeler on the I-45 South frontage road.

The incident happened before 5 a.m in the southbound frontage road lanes near Clear Lake City Boulevard. As of 7:45 a.m. all of the lanes remained blocked until El Dorado.

It appeared SUV was traveling southbound when the driver hit the back of the truck in front of a car dealership. The driver of the SUV died at the scene.

The investigation is on-going.

