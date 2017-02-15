With new high-tech devices, Walmart tests out prototype store in Tomball

A Walmart customer shops using a handheld scanner on Wednesday in a new prototype store located in Tomball. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Walmart is testing out a prototype store in the Woodlands-Tomball area that allows customers to skip traditional check-out lanes.

The store, located at 25800 Kuykendahl Road, held its grand opening Wednesday morning.

"When you walk into the store, you can grab a handheld scanner or download the 'scan and go' app," explains Walmart spokeswoman, Anne Hatfield. "You walk around the store, scan the bar code and shop as you go."

When they are done shopping, customers can simply show the device to an employee, pay and walk out.

"It's saving customer's time and is an easier way to do things," said Hatfield.

The store also contains traditional check-out lanes and an option to order items online in advance and then pick them up curbside.

It is one of only two prototype stores in the country, the other location is in Florida.

"What we learn here from the Tomball store, we will use in stores throughout the country," said Hatfield.

The design of the new store is also different, the interior is brighter and seems more modern.

"It's a nice little concept," said shopper Hector Diaz. "It kind of gets me in and out faster."

Walmart officials say if more customers like the design, it will be used in more stores nationwide.

