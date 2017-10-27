Why is my phone calling itself?

(Photo: UmbertoPantalone, Custom)

WEST TEXAS - Picture this: You get a call, look at the caller ID, and see that your own number is calling. Weird! And you aren't alone. Hundreds of west Texans are taking to social media reporting the issue.

CBS 7 looked into and found that it’s likely a scammer making an illegal robocall.

The Federal Trade Commission reports technology makes it easy for scammers to fake or “spoof” caller ID information. They can make it look like they’re calling from a different place or phone number. Even your number. Scammers use this trick as a way to get around call-blocking and hide from law enforcement.

MORE: Read the full story at CBS7

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.