Want Snapchat Spectacles? Visit Galleria's Snapbot

The “Snapbot,” a yellow vending machine that dispenses Spectacles, which takes photos and videos through glasses directly to the mobile app, is at the Galleria now through the summer. (Photo: Christine Di Stadio/KHOU.com, Custom)

HOUSTON - Calling all Snapchat fans! If you’ve been looking to get a pair of the mobile app’s Spectacles, sunglasses that allow users to take photos and videos directly to Snapchat, look no further than the Galleria.

WATCH: Snapbot dispensing Snapchat Spectacles at Galleria

The machine lets users virtually try on and purchase a pair of Spectacles.

Snapbots have been featured in locations throughout the world, including the Eiffel Tower, London Eye and Grand Canyon. The machines are usually in the location for a day, but the one in the Galleria is set to stay put for the entire summer.

Spectacles retail for $129.99 per pair and are available through Snapbots and online.

Photos: Snapbot with Snapchat Spectacles features at Galleria

