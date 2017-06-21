Want Snapchat Spectacles? Visit Galleria's Snapbot

HOUSTON - Calling all Snapchat fans! If you’ve been looking to get a pair of the mobile app’s Spectacles, sunglasses that allow users to take photos and videos directly to Snapchat, look no further than the Galleria.
The “Snapbot,” a yellow vending machine that dispenses Spectacles, is at the Galleria now through the summer.
WATCH: Snapbot dispensing Snapchat Spectacles at Galleria
The machine lets users virtually try on and purchase a pair of Spectacles.
Snapbots have been featured in locations throughout the world, including the Eiffel Tower, London Eye and Grand Canyon. The machines are usually in the location for a day, but the one in the Galleria is set to stay put for the entire summer.
Spectacles retail for $129.99 per pair and are available through Snapbots and online.
Photos: Snapbot with Snapchat Spectacles features at Galleria
© 2017 KHOU-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs