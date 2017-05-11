Twitter, NFL will stream live daily shows this season

Twitter and the NFL will stream shows this fall. (Photo: Leon Neal, AFP/Getty Images)

The partnership between the NFL and Twitter grew as the league announced it will be adding daily content on the site.

Starting with the 2017 season, there will be a 30-minute show that posts five days per week. It will focus on news, will show highlights and on Thursdays will have pregame content and "Throwback Thursday" (#TBT), which the NFL says will "keep its fans in the know on everything NFL."

Twitter streamed Thursday night games last season, but was beat out by Amazon for those rights this season. Amazon paid $50 million to stream the games.

The NFL will produce the live digital show during the season on Twitter, and it will be hosted by NFL Network talent.

"Twitter continues to be an important partner in accessing millions of highly engaged fans on digital media," said Brian Rolapp, chief media and business officer for the NFL. "We have every expectation that the new daily live show, produced by NFL Network and featuring some of our top analysts, will quickly become some of the most popular programming on Twitter."

Live streaming has been a big push for Twitter, as it has struggled to grow its audience.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM