Today it's goodbye to Yahoo and Oath for Katie Couric

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 13: Katie Couric visits "The O'Reilly Factor" at FOX Studios on May 13, 2014 in New York City. (Photo: D Dipasupil/Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

Katie Couric has signed off as a global news anchor, a job she began more than three years ago at Yahoo.

The one-time Today host and CBS Nightly News anchor has ended her interview show for Yahoo, which became part of Oath -- a new company with 50-plus media and technology brands including AOL.com, HuffPost, Yahoo Sports and Yahoo Mail -- when Verizon closed its acquisition of the media company last month. Couric is expected to work with Oath on individual projects, according to Oath.

“I’m very proud of my time at Yahoo - anchoring live events, political coverage, and breaking news with a team of very talented journalists," Couric said in a statement provided to USA TODAY. "Over the past three years, we have produced a wide range of high quality video content that was delivered to millions of viewers. I learned some valuable lessons during my tenure, which I will take with me as I continue to create, develop and produce a variety of content for different platforms in this constantly evolving landscape.”

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer signed Couric for $6 million in 2013 — and renewed the contract to $10 million -- in an attention-grabbing move to boost content and attract more viewers online and on mobile devices. Among her notable interviews: Edward Snowden, done in December 2016 for Yahoo and ABC News (the two media outlets began a partnership in early 2015), Elizabeth Warren, Ben Carson and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Topics in Couric's recent video coverage include the probe into the Trump Administration's relationship with Russia and an interview with Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.

"Over the last 4 years Katie has created a vast portfolio of work that has been equal parts inspiring, thought provoking and fun to watch," according to a statement released by Oath. "We're proud of everything she has accomplished and look forward to exploring ways to work together in the future."

Couric, whose departure was first reported by Recode on Friday, is also changing talent agencies, moving to WME after 16 years with CAA.

She has an ongoing podcast series hosted on her website, the most recent subject: Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

Her production company, Katie Couric Media, is working on its second project with National Geographic after the two-hour special Gender Revolution: A Journey With Katie Couric, which aired in February. Also in the works: Unbelievable, a scripted series in development for Netflix, based on “An Unbelievable Story of Rape,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning article from ProPublica.

