These are the BEST deals from Amazon's Digital Day

(USA TODAY) -- With 2016 winding down, Amazon has decided to create another one of its holidays in the same vein as Prime Day back in July. Digital Day is a special one-day-only event that will offer huge discounts on digital goods. We're talking upwards of 80% off of video games, 50% from TV shows and movies, 75% on digital comics, and a variety of other goods to be announced.
It seems like Amazon is betting on the idea that a lot of people just got new gadgets as presents and need to fill them up with all manner of content. Not a bad assumption to make, really.
We'll be updating this article throughout the day as we spot new deals that are worth your time so feel free to bookmark this page and check back often. Oh, and if you decide you want something tangible to go with your digital goods, make sure you're signed up for Prime—or use this link for a free 30-day trial. That way you can get all of your new stuff as soon as the new year starts.
Video Games
- Tomb Raider [Download] ($4.99, SAVE $15)
- Life is Strange - Complete Season [PC Download Code] ($6.80, SAVE $13.19)
- Cities: Skylines [PC Download Code] ($7.49, SAVE $22.50)
- Final Fantasy III [Mobile] ($7.99, SAVE $8)
- Final Fantasy IV [Mobile] ($7.99, SAVE $8)
- Final Fantasy V [Mobile] ($7.99, SAVE $8)
- Final Fantasy VI [Mobile] ($7.99, SAVE $8)
- Sid Meier's Civilization V: The Complete Edition [PC Download Code] ($12.27, SAVE $37.72)
- King's Quest: The Complete Collection [PC Download Code] ($14.99, SAVE $25)
- TOM CLANCY'S Rainbow Six SIEGE Season Pass [PC Download Code] ($14.99, SAVE $15)
- Just Cause 3 - [PC Download Code] ($14.99, SAVE $45)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Legendary Edition [PC Download Code] ($15, SAVE $24.99)
- Fallout 4 - [PC Download Code] ($19.79, SAVE $40.20)
- Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade [PC Download Code] ($19.99, SAVE $30)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC Download Code] ($19.99, SAVE $20)
- Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns [PC Download Code] ($24.99, SAVE $25)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division [PC Download Code] ($24.99, SAVE $35)
- XCOM 2 [PC Download Code] ($29.99, SAVE $30)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider [PC Download Code] ($29.99, SAVE $30)
- Madden NFL 17 [PS4 Digital Code] ($29.99, SAVE $30)
- Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare [PC Download Code] ($39.59, SAVE $20.40)
- Titanfall 2: [PC Download Code] ($39.99, SAVE $20)
- FIFA 17 [PC Download Code] ($39.99, SAVE $20)
- Dishonored 2 [PC Download Code] ($39.99, SAVE $20)
Kindle Books
- Select Series Bundles (up to 60% off)
- The Woman on the Orient Express by Lindsay Jayne Ashford ($1.99, SAVE $2)
- The Things We Wish Were True by Marybeth Mayhew Whalen ($2, SAVE $2.99 / FREE with Prime Membership)
- The Queen's Poisoner (The Kingfountain Series Book 1) by Jeff Wheeler ($2, SAVE $3.99 / FREE with Prime Membership)
