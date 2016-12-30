These are the BEST deals from Amazon's Digital Day

Amazon's Digital Day is the perfect opportunity to fill out your new devices. (Photo: Amazon)

(USA TODAY) -- With 2016 winding down, Amazon has decided to create another one of its holidays in the same vein as Prime Day back in July. Digital Day is a special one-day-only event that will offer huge discounts on digital goods. We're talking upwards of 80% off of video games, 50% from TV shows and movies, 75% on digital comics, and a variety of other goods to be announced.

It seems like Amazon is betting on the idea that a lot of people just got new gadgets as presents and need to fill them up with all manner of content. Not a bad assumption to make, really.

We'll be updating this article throughout the day as we spot new deals that are worth your time so feel free to bookmark this page and check back often. Oh, and if you decide you want something tangible to go with your digital goods, make sure you're signed up for Prime—or use this link for a free 30-day trial. That way you can get all of your new stuff as soon as the new year starts.

