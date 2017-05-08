The Amazon Echo is finally on sale

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

If you’ve been toying with the idea of trying out smart home technology, this is the perfect opportunity. The Amazon Echo is one of the top smart home devices on the market whether you’re just starting out or you’ve already starting living the smart home life. Amazon rarely drops the price of their flagship voice assistant, but right now the Echo is $30 off and will remain on sale until May 13.

There’s nothing quite like owning an Amazon Echo. When I got mine last year, I was unsure I’d even want to use it. But now, I rely on Alexa for everything from checking the weather while getting ready for work to setting alarms and timers to controlling my lights and listening to music. When I moved (and thus had no internet for a few days) I was actually lost without my hands-free home assistant.

The Echo's built-in speaker sounds pretty good, but if you're an audiophile, you'll probably want to upgrade your listening experience. The JBL Flip 3, our favorite portable bluetooth speaker, is a great companion for the Echo, and Amazon has the best deal on the usually $99 device. It's currently on sale for $76.98, so you can pick up both devices for less than $200.

Pair The JBL Flip 3 with your Amazon Echo for a clean, balanced sound. (Photo: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar)

Don’t even get me started on all the other different apps and devices Alexa can connect with. It’s the exact opposite of a one-trick pony, and the longer you own it, the more uses you’ll find for it.

