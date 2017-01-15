KHOU
Texans' fans upset over Mayor Turner's Cowboys tweet

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 7:14 PM. CST January 15, 2017

HOUSTON - After a tough loss to the Patriots on Saturday, Texans' fans are still sensitive to the sad ending of the Texans' season and the latest tweet from the Houston Mayor did not help matters. 

Sunday afternoon, Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted, "Come on #Cowboys. There must be one Texas team in the Super Bowl. #Texas Proud!"

With the Super Bowl in Houston this year, some would argue the last team Texans fans want playing in the big game is the Cowboys. Quickly following Turner's tweet, Texans fans and Houstonians began lashing out on Twitter. 

The passion for the Texans and against the Dallas Cowboys clearly runs deep for fans here in Houston. However, Turner isn't the only Texas politician who is a Texans fan while also rooting for the Cowboys in the Super Bowl. 

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott put Texas barbecue on the line while betting the Cowboys would beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday but the Packers won the game at the last second 34-31, ending the Cowboys' season.

(© 2017 KHOU)


