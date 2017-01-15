Texans' fans upset over Mayor Turner's Cowboys tweet

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted support for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and Texans fans weren't having it. (Photo: Screenshot via Twitter)

HOUSTON - After a tough loss to the Patriots on Saturday, Texans' fans are still sensitive to the sad ending of the Texans' season and the latest tweet from the Houston Mayor did not help matters.

Sunday afternoon, Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted, "Come on #Cowboys. There must be one Texas team in the Super Bowl. #Texas Proud!"

Come on #Cowboys. There must be one Texas team in the Super Bowl. #Texas Proud! st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 15, 2017

With the Super Bowl in Houston this year, some would argue the last team Texans fans want playing in the big game is the Cowboys. Quickly following Turner's tweet, Texans fans and Houstonians began lashing out on Twitter.

@SylvesterTurner I'll move back to Houston to vote against you. — Jay Peden (@jay_peden) January 16, 2017

@SylvesterTurner no real Houstonian roots for Dallas, Mr Mayor — Ernest Moreno (@astromo1977) January 15, 2017

@SylvesterTurner Are you crazy? Don't want Cowboys in SB in Houston — Ruben Rodriguez (@RubenRo08861084) January 16, 2017

The passion for the Texans and against the Dallas Cowboys clearly runs deep for fans here in Houston. However, Turner isn't the only Texas politician who is a Texans fan while also rooting for the Cowboys in the Super Bowl.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott put Texas barbecue on the line while betting the Cowboys would beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday but the Packers won the game at the last second 34-31, ending the Cowboys' season.

It's done. I've bet @GovWalker a hearty sum of Texas BBQ that the @DallasCowboys will defeat the @Packers on Sunday. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 13, 2017

