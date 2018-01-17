Texans blocked from Google's art selfie app

An app from Google that compares your face to famous works of art went viral this week, but for Texans it's off limits.

The reason for this is the app would likely violate Texas law.

The program uses face scanning technology to compare your selfie to a database of classic paintings,

but Texas has a law that bans companies from capturing biometric information and using it for commercial purposes.

The app was originally launched in 2016 as a way to help users to look at art featured in museums across the globe without actually having to go to a museum.

