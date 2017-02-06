Super Bowl LI sets mobile data usage record on AT&T network

It was good to see a few Texans fans! (Michelle Homer photos) (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON -- All eyes were on Houston for Super Bowl LI, and most of Houston was on social media.

AT&T announced Monday fans at NRG Stadium for the big game used nearly 10 terabytes of mobile data on its network, more than any prior championship sporting event. In fact AT&T says it was about 88 percent more than what was experienced at the Super Bowl in Glendale.

The data used at NRG Sunday night is equal to about 28 million social media posts with photos, the company estimates.

Including the game, Saturday 1/28 through Sunday 2/5 nearly 60 terabytes of data were used on AT&T's mobile network at various fan fests, concerts and other events, according to AT&T.

