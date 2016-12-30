Report: Apple to cut iPhone production by 10%

An Apple iPhone 7s is seen in the upgraded Apple store on Regent Street on October 13, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Photo: Leon Neal, 2016 Getty Images)

Apple will reportedly cut production of the iPhone during the 2017 first quarter as sales of its latest smartphone are slower than expected.

According to Nikkei Asian Review, Apple will trim production by 10% based on data from suppliers. The additional cuts arrive despite Apple performing a similar cut last year for the iPhone 6s.

The report also says Apple's iPhone 7 Plus remains popular, but the company can't meet demand because of a shortage in camera sensors.

Apple declined to comment on the report.

Shares of Apple were down nearly 1% in afternoon trading Friday.

Apple has hinted throughout the year sales of its iPhone would decline. Fiscal year revenue for 2016 dropped for the first time in fifteen years. Meanwhile, fourth quarter iPhone shipments were down 5% from the same time last year.

Next month, Apple is expected to report first quarter results, which will break down sales of Apple devices during the important holiday season.

