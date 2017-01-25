Report: Airbnb in talks to buy payment app Tilt

You don't see Airbnb offering big discounts, because it doesn't have to. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

Airbnb is reportedly in talks with Tilt on a deal to acquire the mobile payment app specializing in splitting the cost of trips.

According to The Information, the deal would value Tilt as much as $20 million. A TechCrunch report from 2015 claims Tilt had reached a valuation as high as $400 million.

The Information report says the app will likely get shut down, but many of Tilt's employees will be offered jobs.

It's possible Airbnb weaves the technology into its booking service, allowing users to split the cost of a rental. Late last year, Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky hinted at the possibility on Twitter when a user suggested introducing a group pay option.

Airbnb declined to comment on the report. Tilt could not be immediately reached for comment.

If confirmed, the deal is the latest expansion for the growing travel service. Last year, Airbnb announced an initiative where renters could also double as tour guides when booking visitors to their properties.

