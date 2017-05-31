New telescope being tested at Johnson Space Center

(Photo: KHOU)

Scientists with NASA are testing a new telescope with massive reach.

The James Webb Space Telescope has a primary mirror that is 21 feet long. It's currently undergoing tests at the Johnson Space Center, and it will be the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope.

But scientists say this new telescope can go far beyond Hubble's reach, studying every phase of the galaxy and history of our universe.

“It will allow us to unlock the first moments of stars and galaxies being born,” said Eric Smith, a program director and scientists working with the telescope. “Additionally, we will use it to study the atmospheres of exoplanets to tell us what those atmospheres are made up of and if any of them might be habitable.”

Scientists are hoping to get the telescope launched into space next year.

