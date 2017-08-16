Google protest marches over fired engineer postponed

Google's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. (Photo: Martin E. Klimek, USA TODAY)

SAN FRANCISCO — Organizers have postponed marches protesting Google's firing of James Damore, blaming left-wing "terrorist threats."

"Credible threats from known Alt Left terrorist groups have been reported to and relevant authorities have been notified," they wrote in a blog post announcing the postponement of Saturday's marches.

Among the threats cited by organizers: that the "alt left" would drive a car into the march.

Jack Posobiec, the right-wing activist who pushed false conspiracy theories during the Trump presidential campaign including "Pizzagate," tweeted the announcement.

The announcement said the mainstream media made "malicious and false statements that our peaceful march was being organized by Nazi sympathizers."

He did not respond to a request for comment.

Saturday's marches were to follow a gathering of white nationalists in Charlottesville, Va., which turned deadly when a reported Nazi sympathizer allegedly rammed his car into a crowd of protesters, killing one and injuring 19.

On Tuesday, President Trump used the term "alt left" to cast blames on both the protesters and the counter-protesters.

The marches to nine Google locations across the country, including its headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., were planned in response to the Internet giant’s firing of engineer James Damore, who wrote a 10-page internal memo criticizing the company’s diversity efforts and perpetuating negative stereotypes about women.

