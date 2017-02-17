Google CEO responds to 7-year-old girl who wants a job: I'm glad you like computers and robots

A 7-year-old's letter seeking a job at Google earned a quick and uplifting response from the search giant's CEO, further proving the power of a good first impression.

Andy Bridgewater said he and his 7-year-old daughter were sitting at his desk last week, when she asked him what he did for a living.

"I work as a sales manager for a refrigeration company," Bridgewater said, "which I assume is boring to a 7-year-old."

So Chloe Bridgewater asked where he would like to work. Bridgewater replied with Google. He then showed her photos of the work at the tech company, which evidently left a mark on her. She said she too wanted to work at Google. So she submitted an application in the form of a letter.

The letter, posted on Business Insider and CNBC, starts with "Dear Google Boss."

The rest is priceless.

"My name is Chloe and when I am bigger I would like a job with Google," the hand-scrawled letter said. "I also want to work in a chocolate factory and do swimming in the Olympics."

She then mentions some of the job perks.

"My dad said I can sit on bean bags and go down slides and ride go-karts in a job in Google," she wrote. "I like computers too and have a tablet I play games on."

The ending doesn't disappoint.

"My dad told me to give you a application to get a job in Google," she wrote. "I don't really know what one of them is but he said a letter will do for now. Thank you for reading my letter, I have only ever sent one other and that was to Father Christmas. Goodbye."

Four days later, Bridgewater said, Google CEO Sundar Pichai responded. Bridgewater posted the letter on Twitter. Google confirmed the letter was from Pichai, but added the company wouldn't comment because it was personal.

"I'm glad that you like computers and robots, and hope that you will continue to learn about technology," Pichai wrote. "I think if you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to — from working at Google to swimming in the Olympics. I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school!"

He signed it with a smiley face and wished the best to the Bridgewaters, who live in Hereford, England.

Andy Bridgewater said his daughter was "over the moon" about the letter and now hopes to get invited to tour the Google facilities in California.

my 7 yr old daughter wrote to the boss of Google asking for a job, she's so made up he replied! Thanks @sundarpichai pic.twitter.com/EMuANNHiVc — Andy Bridgewater (@B21DGY) February 13, 2017

Follow Sean Rossman on Twitter: @SeanRossman

(© 2017 KHOU)