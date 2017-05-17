Google Assistant is now on the iPhone

Google Assistant delivers the weather on a Google Pixel. (Photo: Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY)

Owners of the iPhone will have one more option for their digital voice assistant.

During the keynote of its I/O developers conference on Wednesday, Google said its Google Assistant is available today on the iPhone.

Starting today, we're bringing the #GoogleAssistant to iPhones. Whether at home or on the go, your Assistant is here to help. #io17 pic.twitter.com/a6T20HwnU9 — Google (@Google) May 17, 2017

Google Assistant is the equivalent to Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa. The Assistant will be available as a standalone app, as opposed to Alexa, which users access on the primary Amazon app.

Siri will likely maintain an advantage as far as access. Users can simple hold the home button on their iPhone or say "hey Siri" to reach Apple's assistant.

Google's Assistant is already available on its Pixel smartphone, as well as the Home speaker.

