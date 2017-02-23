GameStop: 'Limited supply' of Nintendo Switch consoles at stores

A guest enjoys playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the new Nintendo Switch at a special preview event in New York on Jan. 13, 2017. Launching on March 3, 2017, Nintendo Switch combines the power of a home console with the mobility of a handheld. (Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Nintendo of America, 2017 Getty Images)

Did you pass on pre-ordering a Nintendo Switch? Then you might want to hit stores early.

GameStop says they will stock a "limited supply" of Nintendo's next video game console in stores when it launches on March 3. The video game retailer says systems will be available during midnight launch events held at local stores.

"I would strongly suggest customers plan on attending one of our midnight launch events for a shot at securing one of these extra units," said Bob Puzon, GameStop's senior vice president of merchandising, in a statement.

Other retailers including Best Buy — also hosting midnight launch events — Amazon, Walmart and Target will also carry the Switch, Nintendo's first console in more than four years.

The Switch is a home console designed so players can take games wherever they go. The device is essentially a tablet players dock to a TV at home, then can remove and take on the road. Users attach a pair of "Joy Con" controllers to the sides of the tablet to play in handheld mode, or hold them separately and prop up the Switch in tabletop mode.

The device starts at $299.99, but GameStop says it will offer bundles packaging The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild starting at $429.99.

USA Today