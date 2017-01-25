Facebook tests Snapchat-like Stories in Ireland

SAN FRANCISCO —Facebook is taking another swipe at Snapchat by testing a new "Stories" feature in Ireland.

Like the Stories feature recently added on Instagram, Facebook's version lets people share photos and videos that disappear after no more than 24 hours. It's a clone of the Snapchat Stories feature.

Facebook says it's testing the Snapchat-like feature in Ireland and will expand the test to other countries in coming months.

How it works: Add photos and videos to create a story. Camera effects such as masks and frames can gussy up photos and videos. Friends tap through the photos and videos. The story will not show up in News Feed or on the timeline. Friends can reply to a story through Direct, where friends can discuss individual photos and videos. The story disappears in 24 hours.

Facebook is mimicking Snapchat Stories which has been a breakout hit for Snapchat, the messaging service owned by Los Angeles company Snap. Snap, which spurned a $3 billion cash offer from Facebook, is planning an initial public offering in 2017.

Facebook and Instagram, which increasingly compete with Snapchat for eyeballs and advertising dollars, have created their own versions of popular Snapchat features to cut into Snapchat's popularity and growth. Instagram was already a visual medium, but now Facebook is making the camera a more central part of the experience, too.

"The way people share today is different to five or even two years ago — it's much more visual, with more photos and videos than ever before," Facebook said in an emailed statement. "We want to make it fast and fun for people to share creative and expressive photos and videos with whoever they want, whenever they want. We’ve been testing a new camera and the new Direct feature in Ireland since last fall, and Stories is another example of how we’re helping people share the way they want to."

