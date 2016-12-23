Facebook Live woos celebrities with updates, ability to blacklist comments

FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed at the Facebook Innovation Hub on February 24, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — In a bid to attract high quality content to boost its nascent live-streaming service, Facebook is giving celebrities and other public figures more tools to control their Facebook Live videos, including the ability to moderate comments during the broadcast by blacklisting certain words and phrases.

The new tools were developed based on feedback from public figures, according to Facebook.

The giant social network wants to get live video in front of as many people it can to cash in on the lucrative video advertising market and encourage its nearly 1.8 billion users to spend longer on the service. Celebrities and so-called "influencers" get special treatment from Facebook because it relies on them to attract larger, more engaged audiences.

Facebook has signed deals with media companies and public figures to produce professional quality videos streamed through Facebook Mentions. Mentions is an app that caters to public figures with verified Facebook pages to manage interactions with fans. Celebrities using Facebook Live include actor and comedian Kevin Hart and singer Garth Brooks.

Among the Facebook Live updates being rolled out to those using Facebook Mentions are a status bar that provides information about audio level, connectivity and battery status so they can make adjustments during the broadcast. Another new tool gives Mentions users more control over their camera, such as flipping the camera horizontally or vertically or changing the brightness setting.

Footage can also be trimmed from the beginning and end of the video after the broadcast ends, said Jesse Chen, a Facebook engineering manager. After a live video ends, it is stored so Facebook users can watch it later.

The updates are slated to roll out over the next several weeks.

Videos are very popular on Facebook, with users watching 100 million hours a day in their News Feeds. Facebook is betting live videos could entice users to watch even more. It has plenty of incentive. Online video isn't just popular with audiences; ads on the medium fetch higher prices.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had made Facebook Live one of his top projects, devoting significant resources to the initiative, including an advertising campaign to promote it. The live-streaming service was first rolled out to public figures before being made more broadly available to Facebook users.

It's unclear how popular live-streaming video is on Facebook. Facebook has said the average user watches live video three times longer than other types of video. But Facebook refuses to say how many people are shooting or watching live videos or how much time they spend on either activity.

Broadcasts from public figures and media publishers attract some of the largest audiences, but the vast majority of live videos come from Facebook users, the company said.

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter says he expects to see gradual adoption, with use of Facebook Live doubling every few months.

But, he said, "most of my friends are genuinely unaware" of it.

"I get one video posted via Facebook Live each day from my 1,600 friends. Even then, I don’t always notice them," he said.